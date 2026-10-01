Apple to unveil smart home hub with 6in square display
Apple's about to shake up the smart home scene with a brand-new hub scheduled to be unveiled on October 13, alongside fresh updates for the HomePod mini and Apple TV.
With its roughly 6-inch square display and versions designed for tabletop use or wall mounting, this device is designed to fit right into the Apple ecosystem, making it way simpler to control stuff around your house.
Think of it as Apple's answer to Amazon Echo Show and Google Home.
Siri adds FaceTime and home control
The real highlight? Siri's getting a major upgrade. You'll be able to make FaceTime calls, send intercom messages, access photos, play music, and manage things like lights or temperature, all hands-free with just your voice.
No more juggling apps; everything runs through one central spot. Apple's betting big on this hub changing how you connect with your space, and honestly, it could make managing your place feel a lot more seamless.