Apple to unveil smart home hub with 6in square display

Apple's about to shake up the smart home scene with a brand-new hub scheduled to be unveiled on October 13, alongside fresh updates for the HomePod mini and Apple TV.

With its roughly 6-inch square display and versions designed for tabletop use or wall mounting, this device is designed to fit right into the Apple ecosystem, making it way simpler to control stuff around your house.

Think of it as Apple's answer to Amazon Echo Show and Google Home.