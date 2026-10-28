Apple to unveil touchscreen MacBooks October 28 in Los Angeles
Technology
Apple is expected to unveil touchscreen MacBooks, with the big reveal set for October 28 in Los Angeles.
This comes right after its folding iPhone Duo and new smart home hub, marking a pretty big shift for Apple, especially since it has long resisted the idea of touch laptops until now.
Apple's new MacBooks use M5 chips
For years, Apple's top executives (even Steve Jobs and then-CEO Tim Cook) called touchscreen laptops awkward to use.
But with so many people loving touchscreen Windows devices these days, Apple's changing its tune to keep up.
Interestingly, these new MacBooks will run on the current M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, not the latest M6, showing Apple's more focused on what users want than just pushing out faster hardware.