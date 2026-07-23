Apple's MacBook Neo may get RAM and processor upgrades
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on an upgraded version of its popular budget laptop, the MacBook Neo. The new model will reportedly come with a more powerful A19 Pro processor and increased memory capacity, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says following a similar news from analyst Tim Culpan earlier this year. The move comes as part of Apple's strategy to keep up with the competition in the laptop market.
Tech upgrade
A19 Pro chip and memory boost
The updated MacBook Neo will be powered by an A19 Pro processor, which is currently used in the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone Air.
This is a step up from the current model's A18 Pro chip, which was first introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro.
The processor upgrade could also mean that the new Neo may come with more RAM, possibly up to 12GB instead of the original model's 8GB.
Cost implications
Price hike likely for next-gen MacBook Neo
Despite the upgrades, the next-gen MacBook Neo could be pricier than its predecessor.
This is mainly due to ongoing component shortages, which have already forced Apple to hike prices on nearly all its devices last month.
Another factor that could contribute to a price increase is Apple's potential decision to discontinue the base model 256GB variant of the Neo.
Future releases
Other upcoming Apple devices
Along with the updated Neo, Apple is also said to be working on new iMacs with OLED screens. The last iMac refresh was in 2024.
Other anticipated updates include the M6 MacBook Pro and OLED touchscreen MacBooks, which are expected later this year or early next year.
A redesigned base model 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M7 chip is also planned for next year.