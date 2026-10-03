Apple to warn macOS users about AI apps' full-disk access
Apple plans to roll out new macOS security updates after Meta's Muse app was accused of accessing users' private data without permission.
Soon, your Mac will warn you whenever an AI app asks for full disk access, so you'll know exactly when something wants to see your files.
This move is part of Apple's push for more transparency and user control as the risks associated with this level of access will grow substantially as AI agents become more capable and autonomous.
Meta's Muse accused of accessing messages
Meta's Muse, an AI agent, landed in hot water after critics said it accessed private messages, a big privacy red flag.
Right now, Macs let apps have full disk access if you say yes, but some developers have reportedly taken advantage of this trust.
In response, Apple plans to add clearer controls to help users understand what they're agreeing to before granting those permissions.
Meta says users can turn off access any time, but Apple isn't taking any chances with your privacy.