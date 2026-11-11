Apple TV adds sign language November 13 for 'Being Heumann'
Apple TV is making things more inclusive with a new sign language interpretation feature.
Starting November 13, you'll be able to turn on American or British Sign Language for certain movies and shows.
Real interpreters will appear on screen; no AI involved.
The first film to get this upgrade is Being Heumann, which tells the story of disability rights activist Judy Heumann.
Enable via settings on iOS 27.2
You can switch on this feature through a new sign language option in Settings if you're running iOS 27.2.
More titles like F1, Way of the Warrior Kid, and Greyhound are coming later this year, all marked with a special icon so they're easy to spot.
Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, says it's all about making entertainment accessible for everyone, so finding content that fits your needs should be simpler than ever.