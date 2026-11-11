Apple TV adds sign language November 13 for 'Being Heumann'

You can switch on this feature through a new sign language option in Settings if you're running iOS 27.2.

More titles like F1, Way of the Warrior Kid, and Greyhound are coming later this year, all marked with a special icon so they're easy to spot.

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, says it's all about making entertainment accessible for everyone, so finding content that fits your needs should be simpler than ever.