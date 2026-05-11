Apple tweaks Liquid Glass visuals after users report readability issues
Technology
Apple's next big macOS update is all about making the Liquid Glass interface easier on the eyes.
After users pointed out issues with transparency and hard-to-read text, especially in spots like Control Center, Finder, and busy app sidebars, Apple is working on tweaks to fix these visual headaches.
macOS 27 adds AI and refinements
Instead of ditching Liquid Glass, Apple's refining it, though some effects might still look better on OLED screens (like those on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the OLED iPad) compared to Macs with LCDs.
On top of the design changes, macOS 27 will bring bug fixes, faster performance, better battery life, and new AI features, including a revamped Siri and smarter chatbot tools across devices.