Apple tweaks Liquid Glass visuals after users report readability issues

macOS 27 adds AI and refinements

Instead of ditching Liquid Glass, Apple's refining it, though some effects might still look better on OLED screens (like those on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the OLED iPad) compared to Macs with LCDs.

On top of the design changes, macOS 27 will bring bug fixes, faster performance, better battery life, and new AI features, including a revamped Siri and smarter chatbot tools across devices.