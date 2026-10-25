Apple unveils 1st touchscreen MacBook Pro with OLED Dynamic Island
Technology
Apple is finally bringing touch to the MacBook Pro lineup, unveiling its first-ever touchscreen model this Wednesday.
The new MacBook Pro keeps its classic look but adds an OLED display and Dynamic Island, features iPhone fans will recognize right away.
It's a big change for Apple, which has stayed away from touchscreen Macs for years.
MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch pricier
You'll get two size options: 14-inch and 16-inch.
Expect prices to be higher than the current $2,499 starting point.
This move flips Apple's old stance (Steve Jobs once described the idea as "ergonomically terrible") but now the company is mixing familiar design with modern features.