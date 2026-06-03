Apple unveils Apple Intelligence accessibility updates with auto-generated video subtitles
Apple just announced a bunch of smart accessibility upgrades coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro.
Using Apple Intelligence, the company is making tools like VoiceOver and Magnifier even smarter.
There is also an AI feature that auto-generates subtitles for videos without captions, so it's easier for everyone to follow along.
Apple expands accessibility features across devices
VoiceOver will now describe images in documents or bills and let you ask questions about what you see through the camera, just by talking naturally.
The Magnifier app is getting interactive voice commands like "zoom in" or "turn on flashlight."
On Apple Vision Pro, users of compatible powered wheelchairs will be able to control mobility systems using Vision Pro's eye-tracking technology, plus there are bigger text options on tvOS, new FaceTime APIs for sign language developers, and support for Sony's adaptive gaming controller.
Basically: more ways to make tech work better for everyone.