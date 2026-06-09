Apple unveils Apple Intelligence at WWDC, Siri AI worries investors

Siri AI English beta this fall

Siri AI launches as an English beta this fall, with other languages coming later. Delays in previous releases have made investors nervous, and strict regulations in China and a slower European Union rollout aren't helping.

After the announcement, Apple's stock dipped 0.7%.

Meanwhile, Apple also showed off macOS Golden Gate with design tweaks, faster performance, improved search, and new child safety features, part of its push to modernize everything despite some bumps along the way.