Apple unveils Apple Intelligence at WWDC, Siri AI worries investors
Apple just unveiled its upgraded AI platform, Apple Intelligence, at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
The big news is a smarter Siri, now called Siri AI, with better context awareness and visual smarts.
But investors aren't exactly cheering; they're worried about slow feature rollouts and the new AI features won't be available in China for now, and rollout in the European Union will be slowed by regulations.
Siri AI English beta this fall
Siri AI launches as an English beta this fall, with other languages coming later. Delays in previous releases have made investors nervous, and strict regulations in China and a slower European Union rollout aren't helping.
After the announcement, Apple's stock dipped 0.7%.
Meanwhile, Apple also showed off macOS Golden Gate with design tweaks, faster performance, improved search, and new child safety features, part of its push to modernize everything despite some bumps along the way.