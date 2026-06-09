Apple unveils Apple Intelligence updates for Photos at WWDC 2026
Technology
At WWDC 2026, Apple announced some pretty cool AI-powered upgrades for its Photos app.
Apple says users will be able to easily tweak their pics: think reframing shots, extending backgrounds, and removing unwanted objects, all thanks to Apple Intelligence.
Editing just got a whole lot simpler and more fun.
Reframe extend and cleanup simplify editing
The "Reframe" feature lets you fix off-center photos and adjust perspectives in real time, while generative AI fills in any blank spots for a seamless look.
With "Extend," you can add space around your subject or straighten horizons without losing important details.
The upgraded "Cleanup" tool makes removing distractions super easy: just tap or brush them away for polished results.