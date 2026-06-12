Apple unveils ChatGPT-style Siri at WWDC 2026, not for romance
Technology
Apple just showed off a major Siri upgrade at WWDC 2026, turning it into a powerful AI assistant: think ChatGPT vibes, but with Apple's signature privacy focus.
Still, Apple's Craig Federighi made it clear: this Siri isn't here for emotional chats or romance.
Apple's Siri uses private LLMs
The upgraded Siri uses large language models on Apple's private system to keep your information safe while helping across apps and devices like iPhone, Mac, and Vision Pro.
It sports a fresh interface and smarter tools (even in Photos).
Public beta drops next month; full launch is likely set for September 2026.
As Greg Joswiak puts it, "We don't do AI for AI's sake." It's all about making your experience smoother and more secure.