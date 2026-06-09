Apple unveils fully revamped Siri with dedicated app at WWDC Technology Jun 09, 2026

Apple unveiled a totally revamped Siri at WWDC, described as the assistant's "biggest and most dramatic transformation in the company's history."

There's now a dedicated Siri app where you can chat, type, or upload images and documents, all in one place.

The app keeps track of your conversations with handy summaries, making it easier to pick up where you left off.