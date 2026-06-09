Apple unveils fully revamped Siri with dedicated app at WWDC
Technology
Apple unveiled a totally revamped Siri at WWDC, described as the assistant's "biggest and most dramatic transformation in the company's history."
There's now a dedicated Siri app where you can chat, type, or upload images and documents, all in one place.
The app keeps track of your conversations with handy summaries, making it easier to pick up where you left off.
Siri conversations sync privately via iCloud
All of a user's Siri conversations sync privately through iCloud, sticking to Apple's strict privacy standards.
The new design feels more like an AI chatbot and works across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.
It's clear Apple wants Siri to be more useful and user-friendly for everyone, especially if you're juggling lots of devices or just want things organized.