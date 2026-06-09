Apple unveils Home app video description and search in iOS27

Apple links home cameras, adds 4K

The new AI will link clips from different cameras for a fuller view of activities and highlight important moments right in the search interface.

Plus, HomeKit Secure Video is getting 4K support, making footage clearer and helping the AI work better.

Notifications are also being streamlined so you won't get bombarded with alerts.

All these upgrades put Apple's home security closer to rivals like Ring and Nest and might even hint at some new Apple-branded devices down the line.