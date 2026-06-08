Apple unveils iOS 27 with Siri chat history and redesign
Technology
Apple just revealed iOS 27 at the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, bringing a fresh Siri app that lets you look back at your old chats with the AI assistant.
The update also packs in faster performance and a cleaner design for iPhone and iPad users.
Performance gains: apps 30% photos 70%
Apps will now open up to 30% quicker, and photos load 70% faster, so scrolling feels snappier than ever.
The Liquid Glass look has been polished for an even sleeker interface.
Developers get early access soon, while everyone else can expect the update in the third quarter of 2026 if their iPhone is eligible.