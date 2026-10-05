Apple unveils iPad Air with M4 chip, announced March 2
Technology
Apple just dropped the new iPad Air, now running on the powerful M4 chip, making it more than twice as fast as the M1 model.
Announced alongside the iPhone 17e on March 2, this upgrade is all about smoother performance and better connections.
iPad Air CPU GPU and pricing
Inside, you get an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU, and a beefed-up Neural Engine for smarter AI features and slicker graphics.
The N1 chip brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, while C1X makes cellular use more efficient.
It works with Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil Pro, and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, so it's ready for class notes or creative projects.
Prices start at $599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch), with preorders from March 4 and shipping starting March 11.