Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro lineup with A20 Pro chipset
Technology
Apple just revealed the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.
At its Surprise and Shine event, Apple announced the brand-new A20 Pro chipset, built using a new 2 nm process for smoother graphics and faster memory.
Apple says this chip brings a real jump in performance.
iPhone 18 Pro 4,719/12,677 single/multi-core
The iPhone 18 Pro pulls in strong benchmark scores (4,719 single-core; 12,677 multi-core), while the Pro Max isn't far behind.
On AnTuTu tests, the Pro Max scored 35,51,073 points, pretty impressive if you care about speed.