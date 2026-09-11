Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro series in India, prices higher
Apple just dropped the iPhone 18 Pro series in India, but get ready: prices are way higher this time.
The base iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 (that's ₹30,000 more than last year), and the Pro Max is now ₹179,900.
Plus, Apple's first foldable phone (the iPhone Duo) is coming in at a hefty ₹299,900, much pricier here than in the US.
Memory hikes and weaker rupee
This jump is thanks to global memory cost hikes during "RAMageddon," plus local hits like a weaker rupee and extra taxes and import fees.
While Americans see a $100 bump for the new model, Indian buyers are paying more than triple that difference, or ₹30,000.
Pre-orders open September 12 and you can grab these new devices in stores starting September 18.
The lineup features a new 2nm A20 Pro chipset, and that foldable Duo is set to shake things up.