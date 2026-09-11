Apple unveils iPhone 18 Pro series in India, prices higher

Apple just dropped the iPhone 18 Pro series in India, but get ready: prices are way higher this time.

The base iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 (that's ₹30,000 more than last year), and the Pro Max is now ₹179,900.

Plus, Apple's first foldable phone (the iPhone Duo) is coming in at a hefty ₹299,900, much pricier here than in the US.