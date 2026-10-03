Apple unveils M5 Ultra for Mac Studio with 36-core CPU
Apple just dropped its M5 Ultra chip for the Mac Studio, and it's a big leap forward.
With an 80-core GPU and a 36-core CPU, this chip promises LLM prompt speeds that are four times faster than the M3 Ultra.
You can even spec it with up to 512GB of unified memory, perfect if you're into AI projects or heavy multitasking.
M5 Ultra quad-die, connectivity and pricing
The M5 Ultra uses a quad-die setup (basically two M5 Max chips working together), which means more power.
It also comes packed with the latest connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thunderbolt 5 ports.
Pricing starts at $899 for the Mac Mini and $2,499 for the Mac Studio, with the M5 Ultra with 96GB of unified memory starting at $5,499.
Preorders kicked off August 25 and shipping starts September 22, earlier than usual for pro AI users.