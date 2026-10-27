Apple unveils M6 iMac with 16-core neural engine accelerating AI
Technology
Apple just introduced the M6 iMac, and it's a real step up from the last model.
The star here is the new M6 chip, available in 12- or 16-core versions, with a powerful 16-core neural engine that makes AI tasks up to five times faster than before.
Basically, this iMac is built for speed and smarter performance.
iMac starts $1,499 preorders Oct 28
The 2026 iMac packs Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for super-fast connections, a speedy SSD, and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for all your gear.
You get a crisp 24.5-inch Retina display at 4.5K resolution, and it comes in seven colors to match your vibe.
Starting at $1,499, preorders open October 28, with the official launch set for November 6, just in time for holiday shopping.