Apple unveils Mac mini and Mac Studio for business AI

Apple just dropped upgraded Mac mini and Mac Studio models, built for companies that want to run AI tasks right on their own machines, no cloud needed.

With prices reaching nearly $20,000, these Macs are Apple's answer to rivals like NVIDIA and will start shipping Tuesday, ahead of a Microsoft Windows event in San Francisco next month.

The big sell? They let businesses do things like code generation locally, saving money on cloud fees and making AI more accessible for teams using cloud leaders such as OpenAI or Anthropic.