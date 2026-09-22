Apple unveils Mac mini and Mac Studio for business AI
Apple just dropped upgraded Mac mini and Mac Studio models, built for companies that want to run AI tasks right on their own machines, no cloud needed.
With prices reaching nearly $20,000, these Macs are Apple's answer to rivals like NVIDIA and will start shipping Tuesday, ahead of a Microsoft Windows event in San Francisco next month.
The big sell? They let businesses do things like code generation locally, saving money on cloud fees and making AI more accessible for teams using cloud leaders such as OpenAI or Anthropic.
Apple chip memory eliminates token costs
Apple's latest computers use an integrated chip-and-memory setup (the same idea NVIDIA just picked up for its own chips) that supercharges AI performance.
They're designed for heavy-duty tasks: think running complex AI models or connecting several machines together for even more power.
As Apple's Johny Srouji puts it, "There's no cost per token. You're just using the machine again and again," so companies can scale from high-end studios down to iPhones and iPads without worrying about surprise bills.