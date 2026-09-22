Apple unveils new Mac mini and Mac Studio in India
Technology
Apple just launched its latest Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops in India, powered by their newest silicon chips.
The Mac mini now comes with M6 and M5 Pro processors for faster performance, while the beefier Mac Studio is built for creators and pros handling heavy tasks like 8K video editing or AI projects with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
Apple Mac mini and Studio pricing
The new Mac mini starts at ₹99,900 (or ₹88,900 for students), packs up to 32GB memory, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
The powerful Mac Studio starts at ₹279,900 (M5 Max) or ₹629,900 (M5 Ultra), offering up to a wild 512GB unified memory and support for eight displays.
Both desktops are designed to make the most of on-device AI (think smarter Siri features and Visual Intelligence).