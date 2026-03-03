Apple unveils new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro/Max chips
Apple just dropped its latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
Built on new Fusion Architecture, these chips combine two powerful 3nm dies into one, packing an 18-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, a smart Neural Engine for AI tasks, Media Engine, unified memory, and Thunderbolt 5 support.
Expect up to 30% better performance for creative and pro work compared to the previous generation.
The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB memory (307GB/s bandwidth), while the beefier M5 Max goes all the way to 128GB (614GB/s).
Both promise battery life that can stretch up to a full day—about 24 hours.
New MacBook Pros start at $2,199
The new MacBook Pros start at $2,199 (14-inch with 1TB SSD) and $2,699 for the bigger 16-inch model. If you want the top-end M5 Max chip with more storage, prices go higher.
Pre-orders open March 4; shipping starts March 11.
Fusion Architecture links two chip "dies" together for higher unified memory bandwidth and stronger AI performance.
Apple says this design makes their super cores "the world's fastest CPU cores," plus gives four times better AI compute than before—great news if you're into heavy multitasking or creative projects.