Apple unveils new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro/Max chips

Apple just dropped its latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Built on new Fusion Architecture, these chips combine two powerful 3nm dies into one, packing an 18-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, a smart Neural Engine for AI tasks, Media Engine, unified memory, and Thunderbolt 5 support.

These machines promise up to 30% performance boost Expect up to 30% better performance for creative and pro work compared to the previous generation.

The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB memory (307GB/s bandwidth), while the beefier M5 Max goes all the way to 128GB (614GB/s).

Both promise battery life that can stretch up to a full day—about 24 hours.

New MacBook Pros start at $2,199 The new MacBook Pros start at $2,199 (14-inch with 1TB SSD) and $2,699 for the bigger 16-inch model. If you want the top-end M5 Max chip with more storage, prices go higher.

Pre-orders open March 4; shipping starts March 11.