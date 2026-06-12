Apple unveils on-device AI tools for developers at WWDC 2026
Technology
At WWDC 2026, Apple introduced new AI tools that let developers build smarter apps using on-device models and Siri AI.
These tools process data right on your device, which means better privacy for users and less hassle for developers: no need to create complicated systems from scratch.
Timo, Guitar Wiz use Apple intelligence
Apps like Timo now use Apple's AI to organize tasks and adjust schedules based on things like your sleep or activity.
Guitar Wiz personalizes music lessons for every skill level by blending its own teaching style with Apple Intelligence.
Both show how these tools help make features feel more personal while keeping your data safe within the Apple ecosystem.