Apple unveils Siri AI using Google's Gemini and Apple Intelligence

Visual Intelligence photos and Safari upgrades

Siri's got a Visual Intelligence boost to analyze objects and screen content. There's also a dedicated Siri app that keeps your conversation history synced across devices.

Plus, Apple showed off fresh AI tools for Photos like Spatial Reframing, while Image Playground gets a major upgrade, (think photorealistic pics from simple prompts),

Safari upgrades with web page tracking alerts and custom extensions, smarter suggestions in messaging apps, and slicker looks for macOS.

Public betas for iOS 27 and macOS 27 land next month; full releases roll out later this year, with privacy baked in thanks to on-device processing plus private cloud support.