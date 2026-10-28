Apple unveils touchscreen MacBook Pro with M5 chips in India
Apple just dropped its touchscreen MacBook Pro at the "Pro and Tell" event in India.
This new laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, features a crisp PROLED XDR Tandem OLED display (like the iPad Pro), and runs on speedy M5 Pro or M5 Max chips.
You also get multi-touch gestures, making it feel a lot more interactive: think swiping, pinching, and tapping right on your screen.
Prices start ₹3,49,900 sales Nov 6
The 14-inch model starts at ₹3,49,900 (or ₹3,31,900 with education savings), while the 16-inch version kicks off at ₹4,09,900.
If you want the top-end M5 Max chip models, the 14-inch version starts from ₹5,49,900, while the 16-inch version is priced at ₹5,89,900.
Sales open November 6 on Apple's India store, and you can pick between Silver and Space Black.
With these upgrades and price points (plus those education savings), Apple seems to be aiming for both students and pros looking for something fresh.