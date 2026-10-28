Apple unveils touchscreen MacBook Pro with M5 chips in India

Apple just dropped its touchscreen MacBook Pro at the "Pro and Tell" event in India.

This new laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, features a crisp PROLED XDR Tandem OLED display (like the iPad Pro), and runs on speedy M5 Pro or M5 Max chips.

You also get multi-touch gestures, making it feel a lot more interactive: think swiping, pinching, and tapping right on your screen.