Apple unveils visionOS 27 at WWDC with visual Siri

Curved windows, extra-small widgets, faster Wi-Fi

Apple is introducing support for curved windows, bringing content closer like a curved monitor without losing screen space:

Safari, Freeform, and Multiview on Apple TV will be the first apps to support curved windows.

Notifications expand when you look at them, widgets come in extra-small sizes for more customization, and Wi-Fi speeds are up to 3 times faster.

This marks the fourth major update since Vision Pro launched in 2024, building on features like spatial widgets and hands-free scrolling from last year.