Apple unveils visionOS 27 at WWDC with visual Siri
Apple just dropped visionOS 27 for the Vision Pro headset at WWDC, and it's packed with upgrades.
The big news is a new Siri app powered by visual intelligence, making it easier to interact with both your digital and real-world spaces.
You can now turn your own panoramas into immersive environments, and the Control Center has a new look with three sections: notifications and playback, core controls, and environments.
Curved windows, extra-small widgets, faster Wi-Fi
Apple is introducing support for curved windows, bringing content closer like a curved monitor without losing screen space:
Safari, Freeform, and Multiview on Apple TV will be the first apps to support curved windows.
Notifications expand when you look at them, widgets come in extra-small sizes for more customization, and Wi-Fi speeds are up to 3 times faster.
This marks the fourth major update since Vision Pro launched in 2024, building on features like spatial widgets and hands-free scrolling from last year.