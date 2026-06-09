Apple updates parental controls iOS 27 iPadOS 27 macOS 27
Apple announced revamped Screen Time and parental controls for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.
Parents will be able to manage who their kids talk to on Messages and decide which apps or content are off-limits.
These updates follow advice from pediatric experts who recommend keeping kids under 13 away from social media.
Suggested time limits and adjustable access
The new features include suggested time limits for entertainment, games, and social media, making it simpler for parents to set boundaries that fit their family.
Plus, app access can be tweaked anytime as kids grow or needs change.
Apple's Craig Federighi summed it up: "We're giving parents powerful, easy-to-use tools to help manage what kids can see, who they can talk to, and when they have access," showing Apple's focus on keeping tech safe for young users.