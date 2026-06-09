Apple updates parental controls iOS 27 iPadOS 27 macOS 27

Suggested time limits and adjustable access

The new features include suggested time limits for entertainment, games, and social media, making it simpler for parents to set boundaries that fit their family.

Plus, app access can be tweaked anytime as kids grow or needs change.

Apple's Craig Federighi summed it up: "We're giving parents powerful, easy-to-use tools to help manage what kids can see, who they can talk to, and when they have access," showing Apple's focus on keeping tech safe for young users.