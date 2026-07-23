Apple Upgrade leasing could lock most apps for overdue payments
Technology
Apple's new Apple Upgrade program, rumored to launch July 28, lets you lease iPhones and Macs, but if you miss payments, Apple might lock you out of most apps.
A feature called App Managed Features, found in the latest iOS beta, means overdue payments could put your device into a restricted mode.
Apple upgrade: 9 apps, subscriptions billed
In this restricted mode, only nine basic apps like Phone, Wallet, and Clock will work. You will still get charged for subscriptions on apps you can't use.
Klarna is expected to handle payment tracking and decide when restrictions kick in.
Also worth noting: devices bought through the program won't be eligible for AppleCare, so there's no extra warranty if something goes wrong.