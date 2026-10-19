Apple upgrades Dynamic Island and moves Face ID under display
Apple just gave its Dynamic Island feature a serious glow-up with the new iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone Duo.
On the 18 Pro, Face ID now sits under the display, so you get a smaller cutout that can show up to three Live Activities at once (think an Uber ride, a sports score, or a kitchen timer) all while keeping unlocking and Apple Pay as easy as ever.
iPhone Duo adds vertical Dynamic Island
The foldable iPhone Duo switches things up: its outer screen has a vertical Dynamic Island strip that appears when a Live Activity runs, making room for more content (especially handy in landscape mode).
The inside camera stays hidden until it's needed, giving both screens a clean look.
Overall, these updates make multitasking smoother and show Apple is still all about clever design tweaks that actually help in day-to-day use.