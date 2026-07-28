Apple urges users to install updates fixing over 225 vulnerabilities
Technology
Apple has dropped new updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro to fix over 225 security issues.
Even though there is no sign hackers have used these flaws yet, Apple is urging everyone to update as soon as possible to keep their devices safe from possible attacks.
Apple updates include 194 unique fixes
The latest iOS and macOS updates tackle big threats like apps breaking out of their sandbox (think: escaping their safe zone), sneaky code execution, and risks where someone with physical access could grab your data.
Web browsing got safer too: no more fake interfaces or surprise file grabs.
After removing overlaps, there are 194 unique fixes across all platforms.
Bottom line: this is one update you do not want to skip.