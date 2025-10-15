Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip is now up for grabs
Apple just launched its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, powered by the speedy new M5 chip for smoother apps, sharper visuals, and smarter AI features.
It comes with a comfy Dual Knit Band and runs visionOS 26, which brings fresh spatial computing tricks and more language options.
Pre-orders are open as of today, October 15, 2025.
Vision Pro packs a 10-core CPU and GPU for next-level graphics and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.
The micro-OLED displays now have 10% more pixels and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Battery life is about 2.5 hours, and you can pick from 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage—starting at $3,499.
It also supports cool accessories like the Dual Knit Band and Logitech Muse stylus, plus an updated Apple TV app with 3D movies.
In-store availability starts October 22.