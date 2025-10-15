Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip is now up for grabs

Vision Pro packs a 10-core CPU and GPU

Vision Pro packs a 10-core CPU and GPU for next-level graphics and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The micro-OLED displays now have 10% more pixels and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery life is about 2.5 hours, and you can pick from 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage—starting at $3,499.

It also supports cool accessories like the Dual Knit Band and Logitech Muse stylus, plus an updated Apple TV app with 3D movies.

In-store availability starts October 22.