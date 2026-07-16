Apple warns iPhone users about scammers misusing FaceTime for fraud
Technology
Apple just put out a heads-up for iPhone users: scammers are now using FaceTime to trick people.
These fraudsters pretend to be from your bank or the government, send scary messages about your account, and then invite you to a FaceTime call.
Once on video, they build trust and try to get sensitive info, sometimes even threatening blackmail.
Apple lists FaceTime safety advice
Apple says FaceTime itself is safe, but warns not to share passwords or banking details during any call.
Don't answer random calls or click weird links from strangers.
For extra protection, turn on two-factor authentication and keep your phone updated.
If you spot something suspicious, take a screenshot and email it to reportfacetimefraud@apple.com so Apple can help stop these scams.