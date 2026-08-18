Apple warns macOS screen sharing bug lets attackers hijack Macs
Apple is sounding the alarm on a serious security bug in its macOS screen sharing feature.
If you're using Tahoe, Sequoia, or Sonoma, attackers could sneak past your login, take over your Mac remotely, and even install cryptomining software, all without you knowing.
Apple rolled out a fix weeks ago, but anyone who hasn't updated yet is still at risk.
Netherlands agency reports Mac cryptomining hijacks
The Netherlands National Cyber Security Centrum says hackers are already using this flaw to hijack Macs and upload crypto mining software to the affected Macs.
To stay safe, Apple recommends updating your Mac right away. If you can't update immediately, turning off screen sharing in settings can help protect you for now.
With similar issues popping up on other platforms like Zoom lately, it's a good reminder to keep your devices updated and stay alert for new patches.