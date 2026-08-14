Apple warns users in 110 countries about mercenary spyware alerts
Heads up: Apple just sent out warnings to users in 110 countries about a new wave of mercenary spyware targeting iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
These alerts pop up right on your lock screen, and Apple's also dropped fresh instructions online to help you lock down your device.
Apple recommends Lockdown Mode and updates
Apple recommends turning on Lockdown Mode for extra protection and reaching out to Access Now's Digital Security Helpline if you need expert help: it's open 24/7.
They also suggest keeping your software updated, using strong passwords and biometrics, enabling two-factor authentication, and sticking to apps from the App Store.
Citizen Lab's John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, calls Lockdown Mode "Using Lockdown Mode is one of the best things people do to become harder to hack,".