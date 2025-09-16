Apple Watch gets smarter with AI-powered workout buddy
Apple just dropped watchOS 26, bringing a smarter way to work out with the new AI-powered Workout Buddy.
This update also adds Hypertension Notifications to help spot blood pressure issues early, and a Sleep Score for tracking how well you're actually resting.
Plus, there's a fresh Liquid Glass look that makes widgets and notifications pop.
Other updates include automatic volume tweaks and live translations
Workout Buddy gives personalized, motivational insights via text prompts while you exercise—think of it as a friendly motivator on your wrist.
The update also brings automatic volume tweaks, Live Translations for quick language help, and an easy wrist flick to dismiss notifications.
Hypertension Notifications use heart sensor data to flag possible high blood pressure patterns.
watchOS 26 works on Apple Watch Series 6 through 11, SE (2nd/3rd gen), and Ultra models.
With these updates, Apple is making its watches even more useful for health tracking—and just more fun to use every day.