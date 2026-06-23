Apple Watch SE 3 hits lowest price ever at $199
Technology
The Apple Watch SE 3 just hit its lowest price ever: $199 for Prime Day.
If you're after a smartwatch with an always-on display, gesture controls (like double-tap), wrist-temperature sensor, speedy charging, and cellular support, this model checks all the boxes.
Plus, it's getting a watchOS update this fall.
Apple Watch Series 11 $279 AFib
The SE 3 is ideal if you want a smaller watch or don't need advanced health features like EKG.
For more health tracking, the Series 11 is also discounted at $279 and offers atrial fibrillation detection.
With no new SE expected until next year, this deal is perfect for anyone wanting solid features without overspending.