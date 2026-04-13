Apple Watch Series 11 $299 on Amazon with ECG monitoring
Technology
The Apple Watch Series 11 just dropped to $299 on Amazon: that's $100 off the usual price.
You can pick from a bunch of band and case color combos, so there's something for everyone.
This watch is a hit for its health and fitness tracking, like heart rate monitoring and ECG features.
Series 11 health and safety features
Series 11 packs in Pacer and Heart Rate Zones to help you level up your workouts.
It's water-resistant up to 50 meters, plus it has fall and crash detection for extra peace of mind.
You also get three months of Apple Fitness+ free, unlocking tons of workout options.
The watch keeps an eye on your heart health, warns you about high or low rates, flags hypertension risks, and tracks your sleep in detail.