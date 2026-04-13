Apple Watch Series 11 $299 on Amazon with ECG monitoring

Series 11 health and safety features

Series 11 packs in Pacer and Heart Rate Zones to help you level up your workouts.

It's water-resistant up to 50 meters, plus it has fall and crash detection for extra peace of mind.

You also get three months of Apple Fitness+ free, unlocking tons of workout options.

The watch keeps an eye on your heart health, warns you about high or low rates, flags hypertension risks, and tracks your sleep in detail.