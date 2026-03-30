Apple Watch Series 9 listed $419 on Amazon 48% off
Heads up: The Apple Watch Series 9 is listed for $419 on Amazon. That's a huge 48% off, saving you $380.
Check the listing for current availability and the deal end time, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now's your chance.
The watch features a sleek 45mm watch face with a gold-colored stainless-steel bezel, Clay sport band, and the new S9 chip for brighter display and smoother performance.
Series 9 includes cellular and ECG
The Series 9 packs in cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS, plus health tools like ECG and blood oxygen tracking.
You can call or text even without your iPhone nearby. Safety perks like fall and crash detection are included too.
This offer is part of Amazon's Spring Sale (March 25-31), making it a rare moment to grab an Apple Watch at such a steep discount, perfect for tech fans or anyone wanting to level up their fitness game.