Apple Watch Series 9 listed $419 on Amazon 48% off

Series 9 includes cellular and ECG

The Series 9 packs in cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS, plus health tools like ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

You can call or text even without your iPhone nearby. Safety perks like fall and crash detection are included too.

This offer is part of Amazon's Spring Sale (March 25-31), making it a rare moment to grab an Apple Watch at such a steep discount, perfect for tech fans or anyone wanting to level up their fitness game.