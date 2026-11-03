Apple Watch Ultra 4 $699.99 on Amazon $100 off
Technology
Looking for a top-tier smartwatch? The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is now $699.99 on Amazon, a full $100 off and its best price yet.
With multiple color options and the latest tech, it's a solid pick for anyone wanting premium features without paying full price.
Ultra 4 S11 chip 50-hour battery
The Ultra 4 runs on Apple's speedy S11 chip and packs smart features like Sound Recognition (think alerts for alarms or doorbells) and Live Rewind, which lets you replay the last 15 seconds of conversations.
Fitness fans will appreciate accurate EKG readings and a Readiness score to track activity levels.
Plus, with up to 50 hours of battery life (double that of Series 12) and a rugged, water-resistant build, this watch is ready for busy days or outdoor adventures.