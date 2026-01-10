Apple Watch's blood sugar tracking dreams get a real-world boost

Apple's hopes for non-invasive blood sugar tracking on the Watch just got more real, thanks to a new device called Isaac. Instead of needles, Isaac uses your breath to check for signs of high blood sugar—a big step toward making diabetes management less painful and more tech-friendly.

Meet Isaac: Breath-based and skin-free Isaac is a small, disc-shaped gadget you can wear on a lanyard or clip. Just breathe into it for real-time glucose readings and alerts—no finger pricks needed.

Its app (for iOS and Android) logs your results and trends, which you can easily share with caregivers or family.

Where science meets real life Isaac works by detecting acetone in your breath—a marker linked to high blood sugar—using special sensor tech from Nanoz.

Right now, it's being tested on teens with type 1 diabetes at Indiana University, with plans to expand trials soon.

The makers are also getting ready to apply for FDA approval.