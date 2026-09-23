Apple Watch's latest model transcribes nearby speech, sparking privacy worries
Apple's latest watch can now listen to sounds around you, transcribe short bits of conversations, and give you summaries.
Apple promises your audio isn't recorded or stored, and everything stays encrypted, but these new tools have people worried about privacy.
Some say the features might cross legal lines or make it awkward to have open conversations.
Apple Watch features can capture bystanders
Even though these features are "opt-in," meaning only the wearer controls them, they could still pick up things from people nearby who haven't agreed.
For example, Live Rewind grabs the last 15 seconds of speech with a chime, but Siri Recap quietly summarizes chats without warning anyone.
In places where privacy matters, like legal offices or personal talks, these updates might feel out of place and could change how comfortable people feel around Apple watches.