Apple 'Welcome Home' event tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated "Welcome Home" launch event, set to take place in New York on October 13 at 9am ET. The tech giant is expected to unveil a range of smart home products, including an updated Apple TV and HomePod Mini. A new smart home hub could also make its debut at the event.
Product details
New smart home hub may be called HomePad or HomeView
Apple's new smart home hub, possibly named HomePad or HomeView, is expected to sport a 6-inch square touchscreen.
The device could be wall-mounted or placed on a table/countertop.
It may also use voice or facial recognition for user identification and provide secondary identification through an iPhone for enhanced data security.
The whole thing will reportedly run a new software platform called homeOS.
Software launch
homeOS will integrate iOS, tvOS, and watchOS
The homeOS platform, which Apple may have trademarked through a shell company called Home Operations Suite LLC, is expected to feature an interface that combines elements of iOS, tvOS, and watchOS.
It will focus on smart home applications like controlling thermostats and locks.
The OS will also support FaceTime calls and include standard Apple apps like Music, Podcasts, News, as well as Reminders and Notes.
Product upgrades
Apple TV and HomePod mini will get minor updates
The HomePod Mini and Apple TV are also expected to get minor updates at the event.
The design of both products will remain unchanged, but they will be powered by a new processor to support Siri AI.
The updated processor is also expected to speed up navigation on Apple TV and could even feature an integrated mic for voice control without using a remote or paired HomePod.
Partner products
Apple partners will also showcase new products
The event will also see products from Apple partners that integrate with HomeKit and offer new features on top of homeOS.
These could include LG's smart home devices such as deadbolts and thermostats.
The devices are expected to come with an NFC-based "Proximity Control" feature that triggers a hint in the iPhone's Dynamic Island when brought near the device.