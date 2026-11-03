Apple will label adult dating and AI apps 18-plus
Apple's making a change on the App Store: starting November 16, any dating app or AI companion with romantic or sexual content will get an 18-plus age rating.
This move is about following international laws and making sure users know what they're downloading.
Developers will have to starting November 16 label their apps clearly so age ratings actually match the content.
Apple adds location and dating categories
Along with the new age ratings, Apple's rolling out two fresh categories: shared location and dating and relationships.
If an app lets you share your real-world location or chat with virtual companions that engage users in sexual or romantic content, developers need to flag that when submitting.
These rules kick in from November 16, but developers have until January 12, 2027 to complete the requirements for all their apps on the App Store as Apple keeps updating its standards for a safer app experience.