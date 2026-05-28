Apple will showcase on device AI at WWDC prioritizing privacy
Technology
Apple is gearing up to spotlight its new on-device AI features at WWDC.
The big idea? Your iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch will soon handle more AI tasks right on the device itself, meaning less reliance on the cloud and a stronger focus on privacy.
Apple partners with Google and NVIDIA
To pull this off, Apple is teaming up with Google and NVIDIA. They are using a slimmed-down version of Google's Gemini AI for local processing, while bigger jobs tap into NVIDIA's confidential computing technology via Google Cloud.
This shift helps keep things private, cuts costs, and puts Apple in a better spot to compete with other tech giants racing ahead in AI.