Apple wins again in $1B patent dispute with Optis

Apple's legal battles continue

Apple has argued that Optis's patents shouldn't count against them, and so far, US courts seem to agree.

Earlier huge payouts were thrown out after questions about fairness and how the verdicts were reached.

But it's not over yet: a UK court recently ordered Apple to pay $502 million for similar claims, and that decision is being appealed too—with a hearing set for June.

For now, Apple's legal team is holding strong and pushing back on every front.