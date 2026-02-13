Apple wins again in $1B patent dispute with Optis
Apple just scored another win in its long-running legal battle with Optis Wireless over 4G technology patents.
In the latest Texas trial on February 12, two earlier US verdicts—awards of $506 million and $300 million—had been overturned on appeal.
The trial was the third since the dispute began back in 2019, when Optis claimed Apple's devices used their patented tech without permission.
Apple's legal battles continue
Apple has argued that Optis's patents shouldn't count against them, and so far, US courts seem to agree.
Earlier huge payouts were thrown out after questions about fairness and how the verdicts were reached.
But it's not over yet: a UK court recently ordered Apple to pay $502 million for similar claims, and that decision is being appealed too—with a hearing set for June.
For now, Apple's legal team is holding strong and pushing back on every front.