WWDC 2026 starts today: How to watch Apple's keynote

Strategic alliance

Siri to be reimagined as an AI companion

Earlier this year, Apple struck a deal with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into Siri. This strategic partnership is likely to be showcased at WWDC 2026. The new version of Siri, internally dubbed "Campo," is said to be at the heart of Apple's new AI strategy. The company plans to transform it into a comprehensive AI companion that can perform tasks across iPhone, iPad, and Mac throughout the day.