WWDC 2026 starts today: How to watch Apple's keynote
What's the story
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. The five-day event begins with a highly anticipated keynote presentation that you can stream live starting at 10:30 pm IST on Apple's website as well as Apple YouTube channel. At WWDC 2026, the focus is expected to be on a revamped Siri, upgrades to Apple Intelligence, new operating systems, and iPad and Mac productivity features, among other announcements.
Strategic alliance
Siri to be reimagined as an AI companion
Earlier this year, Apple struck a deal with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into Siri. This strategic partnership is likely to be showcased at WWDC 2026. The new version of Siri, internally dubbed "Campo," is said to be at the heart of Apple's new AI strategy. The company plans to transform it into a comprehensive AI companion that can perform tasks across iPhone, iPad, and Mac throughout the day.
AI evolution
AI assistant could draft emails, respond to on-screen info
The revamped Siri is expected to use personal data from a user's device and Apple account, respond to on-screen information, and navigate deeper into apps with voice commands. This would allow the virtual assistant to perform more personalized tasks for users. The new version could also handle complex requests like drafting emails using information from the web, emails, calendars, notes, and contacts.
Visual upgrade
New design and 'Search or ask' interface
The revamped Siri is also expected to get a new design. It will launch inside the Dynamic Island with a dark-toned animation when users invoke it by saying "Siri" or holding the power button. Apple is also expected to introduce a new "Search or Ask" interface that can be accessed by swiping down from the top center of the screen.
Enhanced display
Siri results likely to appear as rich cards
Siri's results are likely to appear as rich cards for people, places, news, weather, sports and a user's own data. This includes messages, notes, contacts reminders and calendar items. The company is also expected to add visual intelligence features in the camera app such as recognizing nutrition labels and contact information or building on its current ability to identify objects.
Chatbot transformation
A standalone app for Siri is also in the works
Apple is also said to be working on making Siri a more conversational chatbot, a departure from its previous strategy. The tech giant has allegedly tested ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini for this purpose. A standalone Siri app across iOS, iPadOS and macOS is also in the works. It will feature a main page of past chats in light or dark mode, conversation summaries and iCloud syncing across devices.