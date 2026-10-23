Apple's 1st-ever foldable iPhone duo sells out in India
Technology
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, saw its entire first-week stock sold out in India before launch.
Preorders kicked off on October 16 and saw the biggest rush at Apple's Mumbai and Delhi stores.
If you didn't preorder, you'll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on one.
iPhone Duo ₹3L-₹4.5L 24% India forecast
With prices between ₹3 lakh and ₹4.5 lakh (yep, that's car territory), the iPhone Duo is Apple's bold entry into foldables.
Experts think it could grab around 24% of India's foldable device segment, giving Samsung's Z Fold 8 some real competition.
Despite the hefty price, Apple is riding high: Apple's revenue in India is estimated to have crossed $10 billion in FY26.