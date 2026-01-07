Next Article
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 get a festive Lunar New Year makeover
Technology
Apple is dropping a limited-edition AirPods Pro 3 to celebrate the Year of the Horse, complete with a cute horse emoji on the charging case.
These special earbuds land in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore starting January 5, 2026—keeping up Apple's fun tradition of zodiac-themed releases.
What's new inside?
Beyond the fresh look, these AirPods Pro 3 pack some serious upgrades: there's a heart sensor using custom PPG tech to track your heart rate and fitness right from the Fitness app.
You also get handy features like Workout Buddy and Live Translation.
Battery life clocks in at eight hours with noise cancelation (or up to 10 for hearing aid mode).
Price tag? $249, with pre-orders kicking off in September.