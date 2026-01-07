Apple's AirPods Pro 3 get a festive Lunar New Year makeover

What's new inside?

Beyond the fresh look, these AirPods Pro 3 pack some serious upgrades: there's a heart sensor using custom PPG tech to track your heart rate and fitness right from the Fitness app.

You also get handy features like Workout Buddy and Live Translation.

Battery life clocks in at eight hours with noise cancelation (or up to 10 for hearing aid mode).

Price tag? $249, with pre-orders kicking off in September.