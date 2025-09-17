Apple's iOS 26 is here: Liquid glass UI, ChatGPT integration

Liquid Glass isn't just for iPhones—it's rolling out on iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 too. Expect menus and icons with real depth thanks to multilayer translucency and subtle 3D effects. The whole interface shifts focus toward your content for a cleaner look everywhere.

Siri now has ChatGPT integration for more natural conversations

You also get live translations in Messages, real-time FaceTime captions, better spam filtering in calls and texts, plus online ID verification in Wallet.

The update landed at 10:30pm IST on September 15 for iPhone 11 or newer (including SE 2nd gen) up to the latest iPhone 17 series.