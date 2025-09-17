Apple's iOS 26 is here: Liquid glass UI, ChatGPT integration
Apple just dropped iOS 26 in India, bringing its biggest visual refresh since 2013.
The standout is the "Liquid Glass" UI—a sleek, translucent design that lets backgrounds peek through your lock screen, app icons, widgets, and navigation bars.
It even reacts to light and movement for a more dynamic feel.
Liquid Glass rolls out on other platforms too
Liquid Glass isn't just for iPhones—it's rolling out on iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 too.
Expect menus and icons with real depth thanks to multilayer translucency and subtle 3D effects.
The whole interface shifts focus toward your content for a cleaner look everywhere.
Siri now has ChatGPT integration for more natural conversations
Siri now features deeper integration with ChatGPT for more natural chats.
You also get live translations in Messages, real-time FaceTime captions, better spam filtering in calls and texts, plus online ID verification in Wallet.
The update landed at 10:30pm IST on September 15 for iPhone 11 or newer (including SE 2nd gen) up to the latest iPhone 17 series.