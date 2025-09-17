Study finds diabetes drug works best for specific eaters Technology Sep 17, 2025

A new Japanese study suggests Ozempic and similar GLP-1 drugs work best for people who tend to overeat because of tempting sights or smells—not stress or emotions.

Researchers tracked adults with type 2 diabetes on this therapy for a year and found the biggest improvements in weight (and some improvements in blood sugar, though not statistically significant) among those triggered by external food cues.