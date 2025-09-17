Study finds diabetes drug works best for specific eaters
A new Japanese study suggests Ozempic and similar GLP-1 drugs work best for people who tend to overeat because of tempting sights or smells—not stress or emotions.
Researchers tracked adults with type 2 diabetes on this therapy for a year and found the biggest improvements in weight (and some improvements in blood sugar, though not statistically significant) among those triggered by external food cues.
How the study was conducted
The team followed 92 adults for a year, checking their weight, blood markers, and eating habits—broken down as external (reacting to food around you), emotional (eating from stress), or restrained (dieting).
Most saw drops in body fat and cholesterol, with those who started out with high "external eating" habits seeing the greatest benefits.
Researcher's take on the findings
Lead researcher Daisuke Yabe points out that while GLP-1 meds help curb snacking sparked by seeing or smelling food, they don't do much for emotional eating—which, according to study authors, probably needs extra support.
The takeaway? Diabetes treatments might work better if they're tailored to your personal eating triggers.